सरकारी अस्पतालों में उड़ रहीं सरकारी नियमों की धज्जियां, मरीजों को ऐसे 'ठगा' जा रहा
आज हम सरकारी अस्पतालों में महंगी दवाएं लिखने वाली गैरकानूनी प्रैक्टिस का पर्दाफाश करेंगे और आपको बताएंगे कि कैसे देश के बड़े बड़े सरकारी अस्पतालों में सरकारी नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाकर मरीजों को महंगी दवाएं खरीदने के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Government Hospitals: प्राइवेट अस्पताल... ये नाम सुनते ही आमतौर पर लोगों के दिमाग में एक ही बात आती है, महंगा इलाज और महंगी दवाइयां. आमतौर पर चर्चाओं में कहा जाता है कि प्राइवेट अस्पताल तो नोट छापने की मशीन बन चुके हैं. लेकिन आज हम सरकारी अस्पतालों में महंगी दवाएं लिखने वाली गैरकानूनी प्रैक्टिस का पर्दाफाश करेंगे और आपको बताएंगे कि कैसे देश के बड़े बड़े सरकारी अस्पतालों में सरकारी नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाकर मरीजों को महंगी दवाएं खरीदने के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है. 

