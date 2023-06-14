सोसाइटी ने किया संवैधानिक अधिकारों का हनन, जारी किया ऐसा फरमान मॉर्निंग वॉक करने वालों की बढ़ी मुसीबत; नोटिस में कही गई ये बातें
Himsagar Society Order: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे ग्रेटर नोएडा में स्थित हिमसागर अपार्टमेंट सोसाइटी (Himsagar Society) प्रशासन ने नाइटी और लुंगी पहनकर सोसाइटी में टलहने पर रोक लगा दी है.

Jun 14, 2023

No Lungi and Nighty during Walking: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे ग्रेटर नोएडा में स्थित हिमसागर अपार्टमेंट सोसाइटी (Himsagar Society) अपने तुगलकी फरमान की वजह से चर्चा में है, जिसके आदेश ने मॉर्निंग वॉक करने वालों की मुसीबत बढ़ा दी है. दरअसल, सोसाइटी प्रशासन ने नाइटी और लुंगी पहनकर सोसाइटी में टलहने पर रोक लगा दी है. मामला ग्रेटर नोएडा के फाई-2 पॉकेट 4 स्थित अपार्टमेंट का है, जहां रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन (RWA) ने नोटिस जारी किया, जिसका लोग विरोध कर रहे हैं. बता दें कि किसी के भी ड्रेसिंग पर रोक लगाना उनके संवैधानिक अधिकारों का हनन है. पहले भी कई सोसाइटी इस तरह के आदेश जारी कर चुके हैं, जिसके जरिए लोगों को मौलिक और संवैधानिक अधिकारों का हनन किया जाता है. 

