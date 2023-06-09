Haridwar News: हरिद्वार घूमने जा रहे हैं तो ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री, हर की पौड़ी पर नहीं पहन सकेंगे जूते- चप्पल
Temples Entry Ban Short clothes: अगर आप हरिद्वार या ऋषिकेश घूमने जा रहे हैं तो कुछ चीजों को नोट कर लें. अब आपको शॉर्ट कपड़ों में वहां के मंदिरों में एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी. हर की पौड़ी पर भी जूते-चप्पल पहनकर जाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाए जाने की तैयारी है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:58 AM IST

Ban on Entry in Temples of Haridwar Rishikesh Wearing Short Clothes: हमारे देश में अपनी इच्छा के अनुसार उचित कपड़े पहनने की पूरी आजादी है लेकिन जब बात धार्मिक स्थानों की आती है तो हमारी जिम्मेदारी बन जाती है कि उस स्थान का महत्व बनाए रखें. अब उत्तराखंड के हरिद्वार में इसी तरह का ड्रेस कोड लागू कर दिया गया है. वहां के मंदिरों में छोटे या अमर्यादित कपड़े पहनकर जाने पर रोक लगा दी गई है. श्रद्धालुओं से अपील की गई है कि वे शरीर के 80 प्रतिशत हिस्से को ढंककर मंदिरों में दर्शन करने आएं. ऐसा न करने पर उन्हें प्रवेश से वंचित किया जा सकता है. 

