Super Grand Mother: 105 साल की 'सुपरदादी' ने लगाई ऐसी दौड़, 100 मीटर की रेस जीती; लोग बोले 'उड़नपरी'
Dehradun news: पूरे देश में हरियाणा की सुपरदादी रमाबाई के हौसलों की चर्चा हो रही है. 105 साल की उम्र में इस तरह रिकॉर्ड बनाकर दादी ने दिखा दिया कि उम्र तो बस एक नंबर होती है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

105 year old grand mother won 100 meters race: देहरादून (Dehradun) में आयोजित नेशनल एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में 105 साल की दादी ने ऐसी दौड़ लगाई कि लोग बस देखते रह गए. यहां बात अलवर की पूर्व महारानी की याद में आयोजित युवरानी महेंद्रकुमारी राष्ट्रीय एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप की जहां 100 मीटर रेस में वेटरन खिलाड़ी हरियाणा निवासी रामबाई ने प्रथम स्थान हासिल कर लोगों को दातों तले उंगलिया दबाने पर मजबूर कर दिया. उम्र का शतक लगा चुकीं ये दादी उन लोगों के लिए मिसाल हैं जो कहते हैं कि उम्र बढ़ने पर शरीर और हौसला दोनों कमजोर हो जाते हैं. 

