'मुस्लिम लड़की को दुल्हन बनाने पर हिन्दू धर्म के युवाओं को मिलेंगे 11 हजार रुपए'

Madhya Pradesh: मध्यप्रदेश के जबलपुर में हिंदू धर्म सेना ने हिन्दू लड़कियों की कम होती संख्या के पीछे लव जिहाद का आरोप लगाया है. संगठन ने इसके खिलाफ मुस्लिम लड़कियों से शादी करने वाले हिंदू लड़कों को 11,000 रुपये नकद इनाम देने की घोषणा की.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

