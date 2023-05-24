Freebies: 4 साल... 4 विधानसभा चुनाव, नतीजों पर 'मुफ्त रेवड़ियों' ने डाला कितना असर?
Freebies: 4 साल... 4 विधानसभा चुनाव, नतीजों पर 'मुफ्त रेवड़ियों' ने डाला कितना असर?

Freebies promises and election results: चुनावों के समय सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा 'फ्रीबीज' की होती है. इसका सबसे पहले 1920 के दशक में अमेरिकी राजनीति में इस्तेमाल हुआ. फ्रीबी शब्द का मतलब होता है, वो चीज जो मुफ्त में दी जाती है. वोटरों को रिझाने से जुड़े इस टर्म को मुफ्त की रेवड़ियां बांटने जैसे मुहावरे से जोड़ा जाता है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

How Freebies revadi culture affected election results: भारतीय राजनीति में 'चुनावी रेवड़ी' बांटने का प्रयोग नया नहीं है. बीते 70 सालों में कई राज्यों में हुए चुनावी नतीजे बताते हैं कि चुनाव में 'मुफ्त वादे' जीत का अहम फैक्टर साबित हुए हैं. दिल्ली, पंजाब, बंगाल जैसे कई राज्यों के बाद फ्रीबीज़ जब कर्नाटक में भी जीत का 'रामबाण' नुस्खा साबित हुआ तो एक बार फिर फ्रीबीज के फायदे और नुकसान को लेकर बहस छिड़ गई है. कांग्रेस ने कर्नाटक में अपनी 5 फ्रीबीज यानी 5 गारंटी वाले कार्ड की कामयाबी के बाद मध्यप्रदेश और हरियाणा में  500 रुपए में LPG सिलेंडर और फ्री बिजली देने का ऐलान किया है. आम आदमी पार्टी की 'केजरीवाल की गारंटी' वाले प्लान से सहमी कांग्रेस ने तो हरियाणा में अपनी सरकार बनने पर फ्री में जमीन देने का भी वादा करने में जरा भी देर नहीं लगाई. 

