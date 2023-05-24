Arvind Kejriwal: AAP के दिग्गजों का आज मुंबई में महामंथन, 2024 में विपक्ष की अगुवाई करेंगे केजरीवाल?
Arvind Kejriwal: AAP के दिग्गजों का आज मुंबई में महामंथन, 2024 में विपक्ष की अगुवाई करेंगे केजरीवाल?

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann news: 2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों में एक साल से भी कम वक्त बचा है. ऐसे में पूरे विपक्ष को एक बार फिर एकजुट करने की कोशिशें की जा रही हैं. 2014 में पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ चुके केजरीवाल इस बार BJP को घेरने के लिए बड़ी भूमिका निभाने के मूड में दिख रहे हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal: AAP के दिग्गजों का आज मुंबई में महामंथन, 2024 में विपक्ष की अगुवाई करेंगे केजरीवाल?

Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann and 2024 Loksabha election: दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री व आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल और पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान दो दिन के महाराष्ट्र दौरे पर मुंबई में हैं. दोनों मुख्यमंत्री यहां राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) अध्यक्ष शरद पवार और शिवसेना (यूबीटी) अध्यक्ष उद्धव ठाकरे (Uddhav Thackery) से मुलाकात करेंगे. केजरीवाल, मान और आप के अन्य नेता आज दोपहर में ठाकरे से उनके आवास पर मुलाकात करेंगे तथा गुरुवार को राज्य प्रशासनिक मुख्यालय के सामने स्थित यशवंतराव चव्हाण केंद्र में अपराह्न तीन बजे पवार से मिलेंगे.

