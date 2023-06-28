'E-Nirog' App: IIIT भागलपुर की टीम ने बनाया ऐसा ऐप, पत्ते का फोटो स्कैन करते ही 1 मिनट में मिलेगी ये जानकारी
'E-Nirog' App: IIIT भागलपुर की टीम ने बनाया ऐसा ऐप, पत्ते का फोटो स्कैन करते ही 1 मिनट में मिलेगी ये जानकारी

Crop Disease Detection: विज्ञान ने खेती के तरीके बदल दिए हैं. अब किसान तकनीक की मदद से अपनी फसल को सुरक्षित रखने के साथ अपनी पैदावार बढ़ा रहे हैं. इसबीच IIIT भागलपुर की टीम का बनाया गया ई निरोग ऐप ('E-Nirog' App) किसानों के लिए वरदान से कम नहीं है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

'E-Nirog' App for Crop Disease Detection: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) किसानों के लिए नई-नई क्रांति और उनके तकनीक के जरिए समृद्ध बनाने की दिशा में लगातार काम कर रहे हैं. वो मन की बात के कई एपिसोड में किसानों को जागरूक कर चुके हैं. कृषि क्षेत्र में अब तकनीक के शानदार नतीजे सामने आ रहे हैं. इस बीच भागलपुर ट्रिपल आईटी (IIIT) की टीम ने कृषि वैज्ञानिकों के साथ मिलकर एक ऐसा 'ई निरोग' ऐप बनाया है जिससे बस एक स्कैन में किसानों की उस सबसे बड़ी समस्या का समाधान हो जाएगा, जिससे अबतक उनकी फसल तबाह हो जाती थी.

