Monsoon Update: मौसम विभाग ने दी साल की सबसे बड़ी खुशखबरी, बताया इस दिन आएगा मानसून

IMD Monsoon Update 2023: मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने अगले 2-3 दिनों में पूरे उत्तर भारत में अच्छी बारिश की उम्मीद जताते हुए देश में मानसून आने की तारीख बता दी है. जिसके बाद गर्मी की मार झेल रहे लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

IMD Monsoon second prediction 2023: मानसून सीजन शुरू होने में बस चंद दिन बाकी हैं. इस बीच भारतीय मौसम विभाग यानी आईएमडी (IMD) ने मानसून को लेकर अपना दूसरा पूर्वानुमान जारी कर दिया है. मौसम विभाग ने बताया है कि मानसून 4 जून को केरल में दस्तक देगा. वहीं मौसम विज्ञानियों के मुताबिक मानसून के लिए मौसम अनुकूल है. वहीं अगले दो-तीन दिनों में उत्तर भारत में अच्छी बारिश का पूर्वानुमान लगाया गया है. इस साल पूरे मानसून सीजन में औसत का 96%-104% बारिश होने का अनुमान है.

