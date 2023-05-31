भारत 4 जुलाई को डिजिटल तरीके से SCO शिखर सम्मेलन की करेगा मेजबानी, चीन और पाकिस्तान हो सकते हैं शामिल
भारत 4 जुलाई को डिजिटल तरीके से SCO शिखर सम्मेलन की करेगा मेजबानी, चीन और पाकिस्तान हो सकते हैं शामिल

SCO Summit 2023: अधिकारियों ने बताया कि विभिन्न पहलुओं पर विचार करते हुए, डिजिटल तरीके से शिखर सम्मेलन आयोजित कराने के विकल्प पर चर्चा की गयी और सदस्य देशों से विचार-विमर्श करने के बाद इस संबंध में अंतिम निर्णय लिया गया.

भारत 4 जुलाई को डिजिटल तरीके से SCO शिखर सम्मेलन की करेगा मेजबानी, चीन और पाकिस्तान हो सकते हैं शामिल

Narendra Modi News: भारत की पहली अध्यक्षता के तहत, शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (एससीओ) परिषद का 22वां शिखर सम्मेलन वर्चुअल रूप से 4 जुलाई, 2023 को आयोजित किया जाएगा. सम्मेलन की अध्यक्षता प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे. विदेश मंत्रालय ने मंगलवार को यह घोषणा की. बहरहाल, उसने डिजिटल तरीके से सम्मेलन आयोजित कराने की वजह नहीं बताई.

