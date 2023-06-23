Operation Kala Jungle: शाह के दौरे से पहले सेना का ऑपरेशन 'काला जंगल', घाटी में ऐसे किया 4 आतंकियों का सफाया
Operation Kala Jungle: जम्मू-कश्मीर (J&K) में आज सुरक्षाबलों ने ऑपरेशन 'काला जंगल' चलाया और 4 आतंकियों को ढेर कर दिया. सुरक्षाबलों ने भारतीय सीमा में घुसपैठ की कोशिश को नाकाम कर दिया.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Amit Shah Jammu Kashmir Visit: भारतीय सीमा में एक और घुसपैठ की कोशिश फेल कर दी गई है. चार आतंकी (Terrorists) ढेर कर दिए गए हैं. एक महीने में चौथी घुसपैठ के कोशिश नाकामयाब रही. अब तक 11 आतंकी मारे जा चुके हैं और भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद हुआ है. जिस दिन केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (Amit Shah) केंद्र शासित प्रदेश जम्मू-कश्मीर के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर हैं, कुपवाड़ा के माछिल सेक्टर में नियंत्रण रेखा पर जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस और भारतीय सेना के संयुक्त अभियान में चार आतंकवादी मारे गए. बता दें कि आपरेशन 'काला जंगल' तब शुरू किया गया था जब सेना को इलाके में आतंकवादियों की मौजूदगी के बारे में सूचना मिली थी, जो पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर की सीमा पार से घुसपैठ करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे.

