Train Sand Box: ट्रेन के इंजन में क्यों लगा होता है 'Sand Box'? पैसेंजर सेफ्टी से है संबंध, डिब्बों को पलटने से भी बचाता है
Train Sand Box: ट्रेन के इंजन में क्यों लगा होता है 'Sand Box'? पैसेंजर सेफ्टी से है संबंध, डिब्बों को पलटने से भी बचाता है

Indian Railways Interesting Facts: क्या आप जानते हैं कि प्रत्येक ट्रेन के इंजन में सैंड बॉक्स होता है यानी वह सूखे रेत का ढेर अपने साथ लेकर चलती है. आखिर रेलवे ऐसा क्यों करता है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:35 AM IST

Train Sand Box: ट्रेन के इंजन में क्यों लगा होता है 'Sand Box'? पैसेंजर सेफ्टी से है संबंध, डिब्बों को पलटने से भी बचाता है

Why sandbox fit in the engine of the train: ओडिशा में हुए भीषण ट्रेन हादसे के बाद से ट्रेन यात्रियों की सुरक्षा का मुद्दा गरम है. एक्सपर्टों की ओर से ट्रेन सेफ्टी के लिए लगातार कई उपयोगी सुझाव दिए जा रहे हैं. आज हम आपको ट्रेन को डिरेल होने से बचाने के लिए वर्षों से इस्तेमाल किए जा रहे भारतीय रेलवे (Indian Railways) के एक शानदार उपाय के बारे में आपको बताएंगे. यह उपाय ट्रेन के इंजन में रखे गए सैंड बॉक्स से जुड़ा है. दूसरे शब्दों में कहें तो प्रत्येक ट्रेन का इंजन अपने साथ भारी मात्रा में रेत लेकर चलता है लेकिन उसका इस्तेमाल कहां और कैसे होता है. इसके बारे में अधिकतर लोगों को पता नहीं है. आइए आज आपको इसके बारे में विस्तार से बताते हैं. 

