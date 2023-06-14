Mayawati News: क्या राजनीति से संन्यास लेने वाली हैं मायावती? भतीजे आकाश को सौंपी ये बड़ी जिम्मेदारी
Mayawati ने अपने भतीजे आकाश आनंद को बड़ी जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है. उन्होंने आकाश को राजस्थान, छत्तीसगढ़, तेलंगाना और मध्य प्रदेश में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है.

BSP Leader Mayawati Statement: बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) की अध्यक्ष मायावती ने अपने भतीजे आकाश आनंद को बड़ी जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है. उन्होंने आकाश को राजस्थान, छत्तीसगढ़, तेलंगाना और मध्य प्रदेश में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है. बता दें कि इन चार राज्यों में इस साल के अंत में चुनाव होने हैं. 

