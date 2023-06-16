Kupwara Encounter: कुपवाड़ा में सुरक्षाबलों को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, 5 विदेशी आतंकी ढेर
topStories1hindi1739974
Hindi Newsदेश

Kupwara Encounter: कुपवाड़ा में सुरक्षाबलों को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, 5 विदेशी आतंकी ढेर

Jammu Kashmir News Kupwara Encounter: जम्मू कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में भारतीय सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है. यहां पर पांच विदेशी आतंकवादियों को ढेर करने की खबर है. इस बीच एहतियातन आस-पास के इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

Trending Photos

Kupwara Encounter: कुपवाड़ा में सुरक्षाबलों को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, 5 विदेशी आतंकी ढेर

Five foreign terrorists killed in kupwara encounter: जम्मू कश्मीर (Jammu-Kashmir) में सेना और सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है. कुपवाड़ा (Kupwara) जिले में सुरक्षाबलों और पुलिस ने अपने संयुक्त ऑपरेशन के दौरान पांच विदेशी आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया है. जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस (J&K Police) ने इस बड़ी कामयाबी की पुष्टि की है. कश्मीर पुलिस के ADGP के मुताबिक सुरक्षाबलों को यहां आतंकियों के छिपे होने की खबर मिली थी जिसके बाद यह ऑपरेशन चलाया गया. उन्होंने बताया कि इलाके को घेर लिया गया है और तलाशी अभियान फिलहाल जारी है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Avika Gor
Avika Gor: बालिका वधू की आनंदी को सलमान खान की दो फिल्मों से रातों रात किया गया बाहर
Varun Sharma
Varun Sharma: कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर ने कहा था ‘गेटआउट’, पेंट के डिब्बों में मिला खाना
Ruchira Kamboj
ऐसी मानसिकता के लिए हमारे पास सहानुभूति के अलावा कुछ नहीं- भारत ने PAK को हड़काया
Russian Embassy
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई संसद के पास दूतावास बनाने की रूस की योजना नाकाम, जानें पूरा मामला
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा