Bihar Politics: जीतनराम मांझी का नीतीश सरकार को बड़ा झटका, बेटे संतोष ने मंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा
Bihar Politics: जीतनराम मांझी का नीतीश सरकार को बड़ा झटका, बेटे संतोष ने मंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा

Jitan Ram Manjhi के बेटे संतोष सुमन मांझी ने नीतीश मंत्रीमंडल से इस्तीफा दे दिया है. वह नीतीश सरकार में अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण मंत्री का पद संभाल रहे थे. 

Bihar Politics: जीतनराम मांझी का नीतीश सरकार को बड़ा झटका, बेटे संतोष ने मंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा

Santosh Suman Manjhi Resigns: बिहार की राजनीति से जुड़ी बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है. हिंदुस्तानी आवाम मोर्चा (हम) के संरक्षक जीतनराम मांझी के बेटे संतोष सुमन मांझी ने नीतीश मंत्रीमंडल से इस्तीफा दे दिया है. वह नीतीश सरकार में अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण मंत्री का पद संभाल रहे थे. हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में संतोष मांझी ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर हिन्दुस्तानी आवाम मोर्चा (हम) का जेडीयू  में विलय करने का दबाव बनाने का आरोप लगाया. उन्होंने कहा, हमें जेडीयू में विलय के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है. 

