अमित मालवीय पर कर्नाटक में FIR, ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ ये VIDEO
topStories1hindi1757990
Hindi Newsदेश

अमित मालवीय पर कर्नाटक में FIR, ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ ये VIDEO

अपनी शिकायत में, रमेश बाबू ने मालवीय पर गलत सूचना फैलाकर "मतदाताओं के बीच दुश्मनी पैदा करने की साजिश" करने का आरोप लगाया. शिकायत 17 जून को अमित मालवीय द्वारा किए गए एक ट्वीट पर आधारित थी.

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

अमित मालवीय पर कर्नाटक में FIR, ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ ये VIDEO

कर्नाटक पुलिस ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ एक वीडियो पोस्ट करने के आरोप में बीजेपी के आईटी सेल प्रमुख अमित मालवीय के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज किया है. केपीसीसी संचार और सोशल मीडिया विभाग के सह-अध्यक्ष रमेश बाबू ने हाई ग्राउंड्स पुलिस स्टेशन में मंगलवार को एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
ias stuti charan
फुल टाइम जॉब के साथ की UPSC की तैयारी, हासिल की तीसरी रैंक, बनीं IAS ऑफिसर
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य