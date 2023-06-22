केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है

Kerala High Court: पीठ ने कहा कि संविधान के अनुच्छेद 235 के आलोक में, यह घोषित किया जाता है कि भारत के संविधान के अनुच्छेद 235 में उल्लिखित जिला अदालत और उसके अधीनस्थ अदालतों पर नियंत्रण में जिला अदालत के पीठासीन अधिकारियों के खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्यवाही की शक्ति शामिल है.

Jun 22, 2023

केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है

Kerala High Court News: केरल हाई कोर्ट ने फैसला सुनाया है कि हाई कोर्ट को लक्षद्वीप सहित अपने अधिकार क्षेत्र के तहत जिला और अन्य अधीनस्थ अदालतों के पीठासीन अधिकारियों के खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्यवाही करने की शक्ति है. न्यायमूर्ति पी.वी. कुन्हिकृष्णन की पीठ ने कहा कि संविधान के अनुच्छेद 235 के आलोक में, यह घोषित किया जाता है कि भारत के संविधान के अनुच्छेद 235 में उल्लिखित जिला अदालत और उसके अधीनस्थ अदालतों पर नियंत्रण में जिला अदालत के पीठासीन अधिकारियों के खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्यवाही की शक्ति शामिल है.

