कुंभ में भगदड़ को लेकर केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने आजम खान पर लगया गंभीर आरोप, जानें पूरा माजरा
कुंभ में भगदड़ को लेकर केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने आजम खान पर लगया गंभीर आरोप, जानें पूरा माजरा

UP Politics: उत्तर प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने शनिवार को समाजवादी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता आजम खां की अक्षमता को 2013 कुंभ मेले में हुई भगदड़ के लिए जिम्मेदार बताया और तंस कसते हुए कहा कि ‘‘कुंभ मेले की ‘एबीसीडी’ नहीं जानने वाले को कुंभ के समय नगर विकास मंत्री बना दिया गया.''

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:25 AM IST

