Usain Bolt: भारत में 2 बार टूट गया उसेन बोल्ट का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड! बड़े-बड़े रेसर्स के पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन
Usain Bolt: भारत में 2 बार टूट गया उसेन बोल्ट का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड! बड़े-बड़े रेसर्स के पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

World Record: धरती के सबसे तेज धावक उसेन बोल्ट (Usain Bolt) को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आई. ओलंपिक और वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बोल्ट के विश्व रिकॉर्ड को एक नहीं बल्कि 2-2 रेसर्स ने तोड़ दिया. जिसने भी ये खबर सुनी, हैरान हो गया. हालांकि ये आधा सच है.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

Usain Bolt: भारत में 2 बार टूट गया उसेन बोल्ट का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड! बड़े-बड़े रेसर्स के पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

Usain Bolt World Record : उसेन बोल्ट, धरती पर सबसे तेज दौड़ने वाला पुरुष. ओलंपिक और वर्ल्ड चैंपियन, ना जाने कितने ही मेडल और फैंस की भरमार. आपको फिर भी हैरानी होगी कि बोल्ट का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड भारत के छत्तीसगढ़ में टूट गया है. हालांकि ये आधा सच है.

