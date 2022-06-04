LIVE: गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मिला मूसेवाला का परिवार, 29 मई को हुई थी सिंगर की हत्या
LIVE: गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मिला मूसेवाला का परिवार, 29 मई को हुई थी सिंगर की हत्या

Last Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

LIVE: गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मिला मूसेवाला का परिवार, 29 मई को हुई थी सिंगर की हत्या
04 June 2022
15:47 PM

अमित शाह से मिला मूसेवाला का परिवार

15:40 PM

दिल्ली में 500 तिरंगे लगाएंगेः केजरीवाल

दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल हमने तय किया कि हम 15 अगस्त तक दिल्ली में 500 तिरंगे लगाएंगे. फ्लैग कोड ऑफ इंडिया को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रत्येक झंडे के लिए 5 सदस्यीय समिति बनाई जाएगी. प्रत्येक रविवार को सुबह 10 बजे, राष्ट्रीय गान गाने के लिए समितियों को ध्वज के स्थान पर अधिक से अधिक लोगों को इकट्ठा करना चाहिए.

15:24 PM

कश्मीर के हालात से देश चिंतितः केजरीवाल

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि कश्मीर के हालात से देश चिंतित है. हम चाहते हैं कि केंद्र को जो भी कार्रवाई की जरूरत है, वह करे... वे (कश्मीरी पंडित) बहुत समय के बाद आशा के साथ (घाटी में) वापस चले गए. उनकी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित की जाए.

