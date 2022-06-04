LIVE: गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मिला मूसेवाला का परिवार, 29 मई को हुई थी सिंगर की हत्या
Trending Photos
अमित शाह से मिला मूसेवाला का परिवार
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.
Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on 29th May pic.twitter.com/uYBWxNHWRJ
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022
दिल्ली में 500 तिरंगे लगाएंगेः केजरीवाल
We decided that we'll install 500 tricolours in Delhi by Aug 15. A 5-member committee to be formed for each flag to ensure Flag Code of India. Every Sunday at 10am, committees should gather as many people at the flag's location to sing the National Anthem:Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/svYsL7l8UL
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022
दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल हमने तय किया कि हम 15 अगस्त तक दिल्ली में 500 तिरंगे लगाएंगे. फ्लैग कोड ऑफ इंडिया को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रत्येक झंडे के लिए 5 सदस्यीय समिति बनाई जाएगी. प्रत्येक रविवार को सुबह 10 बजे, राष्ट्रीय गान गाने के लिए समितियों को ध्वज के स्थान पर अधिक से अधिक लोगों को इकट्ठा करना चाहिए.
कश्मीर के हालात से देश चिंतितः केजरीवाल
The country is worried due to the situation in Kashmir. We want the Centre to take whatever action is needed... They (Kashmiri Pandits) went back (to the Valley) with hopes, after a lot of time. Their security should be ensured: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/uNaVVrJI5e
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि कश्मीर के हालात से देश चिंतित है. हम चाहते हैं कि केंद्र को जो भी कार्रवाई की जरूरत है, वह करे... वे (कश्मीरी पंडित) बहुत समय के बाद आशा के साथ (घाटी में) वापस चले गए. उनकी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित की जाए.
More Stories