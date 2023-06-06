मध्यप्रदेशः चुनाव से पहले भाजपा को लगा बड़ा झटका, यह दल कांग्रेस में हुआ शामिल
topStories1hindi1727491
Hindi Newsदेश

मध्यप्रदेशः चुनाव से पहले भाजपा को लगा बड़ा झटका, यह दल कांग्रेस में हुआ शामिल

Madhya Pradesh Election: मध्य प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव से कुछ महीने पहले हिंदूवादी संगठन बजरंग सेना का मंगलवार को कांग्रेस में विलय हो गया. बजरंग सेना ने आरोप लगाया कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) जनता के जनादेश को धोखा देकर राज्य की सत्ता में आई है और अपने रास्ते से भटक गई है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Trending Photos

मध्यप्रदेशः चुनाव से पहले भाजपा को लगा बड़ा झटका, यह दल कांग्रेस में हुआ शामिल

Madhya Pradesh Election: मध्य प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव से कुछ महीने पहले हिंदूवादी संगठन बजरंग सेना का मंगलवार को कांग्रेस में विलय हो गया. बजरंग सेना ने आरोप लगाया कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) जनता के जनादेश को धोखा देकर राज्य की सत्ता में आई है और अपने रास्ते से भटक गई है. बजरंग सेना (बीएस) के नेता पूर्व मंत्री दीपक जोशी के करीबी हैं. जोशी ने कांग्रेस में शामिल होने के लिए भाजपा छोड़ दी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें