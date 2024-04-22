MP News: AIG प्रतिभा त्रिपाठी को आया हार्ट अटैक, इंदौर से भोपाल जाते हुई मौत
MP News: भोपाल महिला प्रकोष्ठ में पदस्थ AIG प्रतिभा त्रिपाठी का निधन हो गया है. इंदौर से भोपाल जाते वक्त देवास के सोनकच्छ में उन्हें हार्ट अटैक आ गया. इस वजह से उनकी मौत हो गई. 

Written By  Ruchi Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
खबर पर अपडेट जारी है...

