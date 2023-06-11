'मदरसों को बंद किया जाना चाहिये..', साध्वी प्राची ने क्यों दिया ये चौंकाने वाला बयान?
Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Love Jihad: विश्व हिंदू परिषद (विहिप) की नेता साध्वी प्राची ने मदरसों को बंद किये जाने की मांग करते हुए रविवार को कहा कि वहां ‘लव- जिहाद’ का ज्ञान युवकों को बांटा जाता है, इसलिए यह (लव जिहाद) बढ़ रहा है. उन्होंने कहा कि जिस दिन हिंदुस्तान के अंदर मदरसे बंद हो जाएंगे, उस दिन से लव जिहाद बंद हो जाएगा और हिंदुस्तान ही नहीं, पूरे विश्व में सुख-शांति और अमन-चैन होगा.

