महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के बयान से घमासान के आसार, सीट बंटवारे को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात
महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के बयान से घमासान के आसार, सीट बंटवारे को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

Maharashtra Congress President statement: महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष नाना पटोले (Nana Patole) ने सीट बंटवारे को लेकर बड़ी बात कह दी है, जिससे महा विकास आघाड़ी (MVA) में घमासान हो सकता है.

May 24, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: अगले साल होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok Sabha Election 2024) और महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले सभी पार्टियों ने तैयारियां तेज कर दी है, लेकिन इसके साथ ही कई पार्टियों में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर भी घमासान चल रहा है. इस बीच महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष नाना पटोले (Nana Patole) ने सीट बंटवारे को लेकर बड़ी बात कह दी है, जिससे महा विकास आघाड़ी (MVA) में घमासान हो सकता है. नाना पटोले ने कहा है कि आगामी विधानसभा और लोकसभा चुनावों में उम्मीदवारों की योग्यता के आधार पर सीटों के आवंटन पर जोर दिया जाएगा.

