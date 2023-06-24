Mainpuri: धारदार हथियार से अपने ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की हत्या, आरोपी ने गोली मारकर खुद को भी उड़ाया
topStories1hindi1751513
Hindi Newsदेश

Mainpuri: धारदार हथियार से अपने ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की हत्या, आरोपी ने गोली मारकर खुद को भी उड़ाया

Mainpuri Mass Killing: यूपी के मैनपुरी जिले में एक दिलदहला देने वाली वारदात में एक शख्स ने अपने पांच परिजनों की हत्या करने के बाद खुद को गोली मारकर सुसाइड कर ली. एक हंसते खेलते परिवार के खात्मे के बाद पूरे मोहल्ले में मातम पसरा है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Trending Photos

Mainpuri: धारदार हथियार से अपने ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की हत्या, आरोपी ने गोली मारकर खुद को भी उड़ाया

UP Crime News: मैनपुरी (Mainpuri) में एक शख्स ने धारदार हथियार से अपने 5 परिजनों को मौत (Mainpuri Mass murder) के घाट उतार दिया. इस खौफनाक वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी ने खुद को गोली मार ली. इस वीभत्स हत्याकांड की वजह परिवारिक कलह हो सकती है. ऐसी कई संभावनाओं के बीच यूपी की मैनपुरी पुलिस (Mainpuri Police) इस मामले की जांच कर रही है. इस हत्याकांड के खुलासे के बाद किशनी थाना क्षेत्र स्थित इस घर के आस-पास लोगों की भीड़ लगी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध