Manipur Violence: 100 से ज्यादा मौतें, 50 हजार लोग बेघर, शांत नहीं हो रहा मणिपुर! पढ़ें इनसाइड स्टोरी

Manipur News: नफरत और हिंसा की ये आग पूरे मणिपुर (Manipur) को जलाकर राख कर देना चाहती है. इस आग को फैलने से रोका जा सकता है. लेकिन इसके लिए मैतेई और कुकी समुदायों के बीच भरोसे की जिस दीवार की जरूरत है, सबसे पहले उसे बहाल करना होगा. ये काम फिलहाल मुश्किल जरूर है, लेकिन नामुमकिन नहीं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

Manipur Violence Inside Story: पूर्वोत्तर का हराभरा खूबूसरत प्रदेश मणिपुर हिंसा (Manipur Violence) और नफरत की आग में सुलग रहा है और ये आग थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है. बीते 3 मई से ही वहां मैतेई (Meitei) और कुकी (Kuki) समुदाय आरक्षण के मुद्दे पर आमने-सामने हैं. कुकी समुदाय, पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में रहता है, जबकि मैतेई समुदाय, पहाड़ की तलहटी वाले क्षेत्र में बसा हुआ है. दोनों समुदायों के बीच अनुसूचित जनजाति में शामिल करने या ना करने को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है. कुकी समुदाय का मानना है कि मैतेई समुदाय को अनुसूचित जनजाति में शामिल नहीं किया जाना चाहिए. मणिपुर के चुराचांदपुर में इस मुद्दे पर 3 मई को एक प्रदर्शन हुआ था, जिसके बाद हिंसा का जो दौर शुरू हुआ, वो अभी तक जारी है.

