Weather Alert: 'बिपारजॉय' तूफान से राजस्थान में सोमवार तक भारी बारिश, मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट; दिल्ली-NCR में ऐसा रहेगा मौसम
Weather Alert: 'बिपारजॉय' तूफान से राजस्थान में सोमवार तक भारी बारिश, मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट; दिल्ली-NCR में ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

Delhi NCR Weather Update: चक्रवात बिपारजॉय के प्रभाव की वजह से सोमवार तक दक्षिण राजस्थान समेत गुजरात और आसपास के हिस्सों में भारी बरसात होने वाली है. इसके लिए मौसम विभाग ने अलर्ट भी जारी किया है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 05:26 AM IST

All India Weather Update: अरब सागर में उत्पन्न हुए इस साल के पहले चक्रवात बिपारजॉय ने 15 जून की शाम को उत्तरी गुजरात के तटों पर अपनी दस्तक दी. अब यह उत्तर पश्चिम गुजरात और पाकिस्तान के दक्षिण सिंध के आसपास के हिस्सों की ओर बढ़ गया है. माना जा रहा है कि यह अब दक्षिण राजस्थान के ऊपर उत्तर पूर्व दिशा में आगे बढ़ेगा. हालांकि इसका असर 18 जून की सुबह तक गुजरात तट पर महसूस किया जाएगा. इसके चलते सौराष्ट्र और कच्छ तट पर हवाओं की गति 25 से 30 किलोमीटर होगी. 18 जून की सुबह तक हवा की लहरें भी ऊंची रहेंगी. हवा की गति कम होने लगेगी और 18 जून की सुबह से लहरों की ऊंचाई भी कम हो जाएगी.

