Mann Ki Baat के 101वें एपिसोड में PM मोदी ने कहा- देशवासियों की भागीदारी मेरी ताकत
Mann Ki Baat के 101वें एपिसोड में PM मोदी ने कहा- देशवासियों की भागीदारी मेरी ताकत

Mann Ki Baat Update: मन की बात (Mann Ki Baat) के 101वें एपिसोड में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि मन की बात से देश एक सूत्र में बंधा. एक भारत श्रेष्ठ भारत के लिए देशभर में कार्यक्रम हुए. मन की बात ने सबको साथ लाने का काम किया.

Mann Ki Baat के 101वें एपिसोड में PM मोदी ने कहा- देशवासियों की भागीदारी मेरी ताकत

Mann Ki Baat 101th Episode: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने आज मन की बात (Mann Ki Baat) के 101वें एपिसोड को संबोधित किया. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि इस बार मन की बात (Mann Ki Baat) का ये एपिसोड 2nd सेंचुरी का प्रारंभ है. पिछले महीने हम सभी ने इसकी Special Century को सेलिब्रेट किया है. आप सबकी भागीदारी ही इस कार्यक्रम की सबसे बड़ी ताकत है. 100वें एपिसोड के ब्रॉडकास्ट के समय, एक प्रकास से पूरा देश एक सूत्र में बंध गया था. हमारे सफाईकर्मी भाई-बहन हों या फिर अलग-अलग सेक्टर्स के दिग्गज, मन की बात ने सबको एक साथ लाने का काम किया है. आप सभी ने जो आत्मीयता और स्नेह ‘मन की बात’ के लिए दिखाया है, वो अभूतपूर्व है, भावुक कर देने वाला है.

