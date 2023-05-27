First Indian Flag: सेंगोल के बारे में जान गए पर आजादी के बाद लाल किले पर फहराया गया पहला तिरंगा अब कहां है?
topStories1hindi1713542
Hindi Newsदेश

First Indian Flag: सेंगोल के बारे में जान गए पर आजादी के बाद लाल किले पर फहराया गया पहला तिरंगा अब कहां है?

Azadi Ki Kahanai: आजादी के 75 साल पूरे होने पर 'अमृत महोत्सव' मनाया जा रहा है. इस सिलसिले में सरकार स्वाधीनता संग्राम से जुड़े प्रतीकों से देशवासियों का परिचय करा रही है. सत्ता हस्तांतरण से जुड़े सेंगोल की कहानी तो प्रधानमंत्री बता चुके हैं. ऐसे में आजादी मिलने के बाद फहराया गया भारत का पहला तिरंगा अब कहां है, आइए हम बताते हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Trending Photos

First Indian Flag: सेंगोल के बारे में जान गए पर आजादी के बाद लाल किले पर फहराया गया पहला तिरंगा अब कहां है?

Where is first Indian flag: अब से कुछ घंटों के बाद देश की नई संसद का उद्धाटन होने जा रहा है. आजादी के बाद भारत में लंबे समय तक अंग्रेजों की बनाई चीजों का इस्तेमाल हुआ. धीरे-धीरे अपने पैरों पर खड़ा हुआ भारत आज परमाणु महाशक्ति बन चुका है. देश की तरक्की और नई ताकत का गुणगान पूरी दुनिया में हो रहा है. जब देश में आजादी से जुड़े किस्से सुनाए जा रहे हैं तब भारत के पहले राष्ट्रीय ध्वज का जिक्र करना भी जरूरी हो जाता है क्योंकि वो भी इतिहास की अनमोल धरोहर बन चुका है. ऐसे में आइए अब आपको बताते हैं कि भारत में फहराया गया पहला तिरंगा झंडा (first Indian flag) अब कहां है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!