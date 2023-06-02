Bhopal का नाम बदलने की मांग, दिग्गज गीतकार मनोज मुंतशिर ने दिया इस नाम का सुझाव
topStories1hindi1721502
Hindi Newsदेश

Bhopal का नाम बदलने की मांग, दिग्गज गीतकार मनोज मुंतशिर ने दिया इस नाम का सुझाव

Bhopal का नाम बदलने की मांग की गई है. गीतकार और लेखक मनोज मुंतशिर शुक्ला ने ये मांग की है. भोपाल में बीते रोज गौरव दिवस मनाया गया, इस आयोजन में पहुंचे मनोज मुंतशिर ने भोपाल का नाम भोजपाल किए जाने की जोरदार तरीके से मांग उठाई.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bhopal का नाम बदलने की मांग, दिग्गज गीतकार मनोज मुंतशिर ने दिया इस नाम का सुझाव

Bhopal News: मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल का नाम बदलने की मांग की गई है. गीतकार और लेखक मनोज मुंतशिर शुक्ला ने ये मांग की है. भोपाल में बीते रोज गौरव दिवस मनाया गया, इस आयोजन में पहुंचे मनोज मुंतशिर ने भोपाल का नाम भोजपाल किए जाने की जोरदार तरीके से मांग उठाई. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!