Radha Rani Temple: बरसाना के राधा रानी मंदिर जा रहे हैं तो पढ़ लें ये गाइडलाइंस वरना बिना दर्शन लौटना पड़ेगा
Barsana News: राधारानी मंदिर के एक अधिकारी रासबिहारी गोस्वामी ने बताया कि मंदिर के बाहर एक नोटिस चस्पा किया गया है, जिसमें कहा गया है कि यह ड्रेस एक हफ्ते के भीतर लागू कर दिया जाएगा. अधिकारियों ने मंदिर परिसर में भक्तों के नाइट सूट और कटी जींस पहनकर आने पर भी रोक लगा दी है. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Mathura News: उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा स्थित बरसाना के राधा रानी मंदिर में भक्तों के लिए ड्रेस कोड जारी किया गया है. अब मंदिर में हाफ पैंट, मिनी स्कर्ट समेत अन्य आपत्तिजनक कपड़े पहनकर आने वाले भक्तों को एंट्री नहीं दी जाएगी.

