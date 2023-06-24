Opposition Meeting: महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कश्मीर पर कह दी ऐसी बात, BJP समर्थकों को नहीं आएगी रास!
Opposition Meeting: महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कश्मीर पर कह दी ऐसी बात, BJP समर्थकों को नहीं आएगी रास!

PDP की मुखिया महबूबा मुफ्ती ने शनिवार को कहा कि केंद्र में सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के लिए जम्मू-कश्मीर एक प्रयोगशाला है. विपक्षी दलों की बैठक के एक दिन बाद महबूबा ने कहा कि उन्हें डर है कि यदि भाजपा सत्ता में लौटी, तो पूरे देश का कश्मीर जैसा हाल हो जाएगा.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

Opposition Meeting: महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कश्मीर पर कह दी ऐसी बात, BJP समर्थकों को नहीं आएगी रास!

BJP Vs Opposition: केंद्र सरकार ने जम्मू कश्मीर का विशेष दर्जा वापस लेते हुए इसे दो केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों में विभाजित कर दिया था. जम्मू कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री रह चुकीं महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि असल में भारत की अवधारणा पर ही हमला किया गया है. यह उस वक्त बिल्कुल स्पष्ट हो गया, जब भाजपा सरकार जम्मू कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 को निष्प्रभावी कर दिया और तीन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों समेत कई नेताओं को जेल में डाल दिया.

