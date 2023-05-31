Monsoon Temple: यहां मौसम विभाग नहीं मंदिर देता है मानसून के संकेत! भगवान की 'छत' बताती है कैसा होगा Rainy Season?
Monsoon Temple: यहां मौसम विभाग नहीं मंदिर देता है मानसून के संकेत! भगवान की 'छत' बताती है कैसा होगा Rainy Season?

Monsson and Pre monsoon rain: जगन्नाथ भगवान (Jagannath Temple) का ये मंदिर पुरी वाले चार धाम में से एक नहीं बल्कि यूपी के कानपुर (Kanpur) में है. 4000 साल पुराने इस मंदिर से अच्छे मानसून के संकेत मिलते हैं. मान्यता है कि मंदिर के गुंबद से पानी की जितनी ज्यादा बूंदें टपकती हैं, उस साल उतनी ही ज्यादा बारिश होती है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

Monsoon Temple: यहां मौसम विभाग नहीं मंदिर देता है मानसून के संकेत! भगवान की 'छत' बताती है कैसा होगा Rainy Season?

Weather Update rain update monsoon update Kanpur Jagannath Temple: भारत में ऐसे कई मंदिर हैं जो अद्भुत शक्तियों को समेटे हुए हैं. वहीं कुछ मंदिर ऐसे रहस्यमयी हैं, जिनका चमत्कार विज्ञान भी नहीं सुलझा पाया है. यहां जिस मंदिर की बात आपको बता रहे हैं. वो मंदिर सदियों से मानसून की बारिश (Monsoon rain) की एकदम सटीक भविष्यवाणी करता आया है. यही वजह है कि इसे मौसम मंदिर भी कहा जाता है. कानपुर के घाटमपुर स्थित 4000 साल पुराने जगन्नाथ मंदिर की जहां मौसम की भविष्यवाणी होती है. यहां पर मौसम वैज्ञानिक नहीं बल्कि मंदिर से जुड़े लोग भविष्यवाणी करते हैं कि इस साल कैसी और कितनी बारिश होगी?  श्रद्धालुओं के मुताबिक इस मंदिर के गुंबद से निकली पानी की बूंदे तय करती है कि कानपुर और आसपास मौसम और मानसून (Monsoon) का मिजाज कैसा रहने वाला है.

