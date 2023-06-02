Mughal History: वो मुगल बादशाह, जिसकी कब्र से निकालकर जला दी गई थीं अस्थियां, हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से हुआ था श्राद्धकर्म
Mughal History: वो मुगल बादशाह, जिसकी कब्र से निकालकर जला दी गई थीं अस्थियां, हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से हुआ था श्राद्धकर्म

Mughal Harem:  हर मुगल बादशाह के दौर में कुछ ऐसे फरमान लाए गए, जिन्होंने इतिहास पर अमिट छाप छोड़ी. लेकिन आज हम आपको बताएंगे एक ऐसे मुगल बादशाह के बारे में, जिसकी अस्थियां कब्र से निकालकर जला दी गई थीं. इतना ही नहीं, उसका हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से श्राद्धकर्म भी हुआ था. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 05:44 AM IST

Mughal History: वो मुगल बादशाह, जिसकी कब्र से निकालकर जला दी गई थीं अस्थियां, हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से हुआ था श्राद्धकर्म

Mughal Dark Secrets: मुगलों का 300 साल का इतिहास इतना बड़ा है कि उसे किताबों के पन्नों में पूरा समेट पाना काफी मुश्किल है. इसलिए छोटी-छोटी घटनाएं और किस्से सामने आते रहते हैं. बाबर से शुरू हुई मुगलिया सल्तनत ने बहादुर शाह जफर तक काफी कुछ देखा. हर मुगल बादशाह के दौर में कुछ ऐसे फरमान लाए गए, जिन्होंने इतिहास पर अमिट छाप छोड़ी. लेकिन आज हम आपको बताएंगे एक ऐसे मुगल बादशाह के बारे में, जिसकी अस्थियां कब्र से निकालकर जला दी गई थीं. इतना ही नहीं, उसका हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से श्राद्धकर्म भी हुआ था. 

