Hindu Boy Khatna: जीभ का ऑपरेशन कराने गए थे, परिवार का आरोप- डॉक्टर ने कर दिया खतना
Hindu Boy Khatna: जीभ का ऑपरेशन कराने गए थे, परिवार का आरोप- डॉक्टर ने कर दिया खतना

Doctor Cut Child Private Part:  परिवार का आरोप है कि वह अस्पताल बच्चे की जीभ का ऑपरेशन (तुतना कटवाने) कराने गए थे. लेकिन बिना जानकारी दिए डॉक्टर ने उसका खतना कर दिया. परिवार ने डॉक्टर पर जानबूझकर ऐसा करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है.

Jun 24, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Hindu Boy Khatna: जीभ का ऑपरेशन कराने गए थे, परिवार का आरोप- डॉक्टर ने कर दिया खतना

Bareilly News: उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली से चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है. एक हिंदू कपल प्राइवेट अस्पताल में अपने बच्चे की जीभ का ऑपरेशन कराने पहुंचा था. लेकिन डॉक्टर पर हिंदू बच्चे का खतना कर उसका धर्मांतरण करने का आरोप लगा है. पुलिस के पास पीड़ित परिवार ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई है, जिसके बाद जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं. 

