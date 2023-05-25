Bijnor News: बाइक पर हिंदू लड़के के साथ जा रही थीं मुस्लिम युवतियां, बवाल के बाद हुआ ये एक्शन
topStories1hindi1710560
Hindi Newsदेश

Bijnor News: बाइक पर हिंदू लड़के के साथ जा रही थीं मुस्लिम युवतियां, बवाल के बाद हुआ ये एक्शन

Bijnor News: हाल के दिनों में ऐसी कई घटनाएं सामने आई हैं जब मुस्लिम लड़कियों के हिंदू लड़के के साथ देखे जाने के बाद या तो उनकी पिटाई कर दी गई या उनसे बदसलूकी की गई है. ताजा मामला बिजनौर का है, जहां बाइक पर जा रही युवतियों का वीडियो देखने के बाद बवाल इतना बढ़ गया कि पुलिस को दखल देना पड़ा.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bijnor News: बाइक पर हिंदू लड़के के साथ जा रही थीं मुस्लिम युवतियां, बवाल के बाद हुआ ये एक्शन

Bijnor viral video news: यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर जिले के बाद अब बिजनौर में बुर्का पहने दो युवतियों के साथ बदसलूकी का मामला सामने आया है. उनका कसूर बस इतना था कि वो एक लड़के के साथ बाइक पर जा रही थीं. पश्चिमी यूपी के बिजनौर के इस मामले में मुस्लिम युवतियों को एक युवक के साथ बाइक पर जाते देख भड़के कुछ लोगों ने जमकर बवाल काटा. देहरादून-नैनीताल हाईवे पर इन दोनों युवतियों के साथ बाइक पर जा रहे युवक से मारपीट भी की गई थी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव