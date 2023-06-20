पांच पत्नियों वाले शख्स ने लड़की का अपहरण कर किया छठवीं बार निकाह, FIR पर दी ये धमकी
topStories1hindi1745348
Hindi Newsदेश

पांच पत्नियों वाले शख्स ने लड़की का अपहरण कर किया छठवीं बार निकाह, FIR पर दी ये धमकी

Muslim Man Marries Hindu Girl: महिला अभी भी आरोपी के साथ है. बजरंग दल के स्थानीय कार्यकर्ताओं ने 22 जून से पहले लड़की की बरामदगी की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन दिया और चेतावनी दी कि अगर ऐसा नहीं किया गया, तो वे गांव में धरना प्रदर्शन करेंगे.

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Trending Photos

पांच पत्नियों वाले शख्स ने लड़की का अपहरण कर किया छठवीं बार निकाह, FIR पर दी ये धमकी

Uttar Pradesh News: उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली जिले के पांच पत्नी रखने वाले शख्स ने अब 19 साल की लड़की का अपहरण कर उससे निकाह किया. घटना के प्रकाश में आने के बाद स्थानीय बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ स्वामी यशवीर सिंह सहित हिंदू कार्यकर्ताओं ने थाने के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया और आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग