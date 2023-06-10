Love Jihad: अब्दुल ने राजन बन नेशनल प्लेयर से की दोस्ती? धर्मांतरण का दबाव नहीं झेल पाई बेटी, दे दी जान
Love Jihad: अब्दुल ने राजन बन नेशनल प्लेयर से की दोस्ती? धर्मांतरण का दबाव नहीं झेल पाई बेटी, दे दी जान

MP News: लव जिहाद (Love Jihad) का शिकार हुई संजना (Sanjana) ने अपनी जान दे दी है. अब्दुल रशीद ने राजन बन उससे दोस्ती की थी. राज खुलने पर जब उसने दूरी बनाई तो अब्दुल कथित रूप से उसे उसकी प्राइवेट फोटोज दिखाकर ब्लैकमेल करने लगा.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Love Jihad: अब्दुल ने राजन बन नेशनल प्लेयर से की दोस्ती? धर्मांतरण का दबाव नहीं झेल पाई बेटी, दे दी जान

Jabalpur Love Jihad Case: मध्य प्रदेश (MP) में दमोह (Damoh) वाला मामला अभी शांत भी नहीं पड़ा था कि जबलपुर (Jabalpur) में लव जिहाद (Love Jihad) और धर्मांतरण (Conversion) के दबाव के बाद एक नेशनल प्लेयर (National Player) की खुदकुशी ने हलचल मचा दी है. पता चला है कि हिंदू नाम से अब्दुल रशीद (Abdul Rashid) नाम के एक युवक ने संजना (Sanjana) से दोस्ती की फिर उसे ब्लैकमेल करने लगा. जिसके बाद संजना ने मौत का दामन थाम लिया. जबलपुर, दमोह, गाजियाबाद, मुरादाबाद, संभल और उत्तरकाशी शहर अनेक, लेकिन मॉड्यूल एक और उस मॉड्यूल के टारगेट पर है गैर मुस्लिम धर्मों के नाबालिग बच्चे और हिंदू बेटियां. कहीं गेमिंग ऐप के जरिए धर्मांतरण का खेल तो कहीं प्यार के जाल में फंसाकर हिंदू बेटियों पर जबरन धर्मांतरण का दवाब डालना. मध्य प्रदेश के दमोह का एक स्कूल धर्मांतरण फैक्ट्री बन जाता है तो दूसरी तरफ जबलपुर की एक बेटी लव जिहादी अब्दुल राशिद के धर्मांतरण का दवाब झेल नहीं पाती और आखिर में मौत का दामन थाम लेती है.

