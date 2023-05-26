2000 के नोट बदलने निकले थे नक्सली, बीच रास्ते में पुलिस ने दबोचा; गिरफ्तार
Chhattisgarh News: दो नक्सली सहयोगी 2 हजार रुपये के नोट अलग-अलग खातों में जमा करने निकले थे लेकिन बीच रास्ते में ही पुलिस ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया. इन नक्सली सहयोगियों से 6 लाख रुपये नकद और 11 पासबुक बरामद किए गए हैं.

Naxalites exchange 2000 notes: छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य के बीजापुर जिले को नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों की श्रेणी में शामिल किया जाता है. इसी बीजापुर से एक चौंकाने वाली खबर आ रही है. पुलिस ने दो नक्सलियों को धर दबोचा है. खबर है कि ये नक्सली सहयोगी 2 हजार रुपये के नोट अलग-अलग खातों में जमा करने निकले थे लेकिन बीच रास्ते में ही पुलिस ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया. पुलिस ने इन नक्सली सहयोगियों से 6 लाख रुपये नकद और 11 पासबुक बरामद किए हैं.

