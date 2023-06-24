NCP सुप्रीमो शरद पवार मणिपुर पर अमित शाह द्वारा बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक में नहीं होंगे शामिल, यह है वजह?
NCP सुप्रीमो शरद पवार मणिपुर पर अमित शाह द्वारा बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक में नहीं होंगे शामिल, यह है वजह?

Manipur: मेइती समुदाय की ओर से अनुसूचित जनजाति (एसटी) का दर्जा दिये जाने की मांग के विरोध में तीन मई को पर्वतीय जिलों में ‘आदिवासी एकजुटता मार्च’ आयोजित किए जाने के बाद मणिपुर में हिंसक झड़पें हुईं हैं

Jun 24, 2023

NCP सुप्रीमो शरद पवार मणिपुर पर अमित शाह द्वारा बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक में नहीं होंगे शामिल, यह है वजह?

All Party Meeting On Manipur: एनसीपी सुप्रीमो शरद पवार मणिपुर पर अमित शाह द्वारा नई दिल्ली में बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक में शामिल नहीं होंगे. पवार ने मणिपुर हिंसा पर चर्चा के लिए बैठक में शामिल होने की इच्छा व्यक्त की थी लेकिन कुछ महत्वपूर्ण पूर्व प्रतिबद्धताओं के कारण वह नहीं जा पाएंगे. न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक उन्होंने एनसीपी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव नरेंद्र वर्मा को बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए नामित किया है. इसके साथ ही मणिपुर राज्य एनसीपी के अध्यक्ष सोरन लोबयाइमा सिंह भी बैठक में भाग लेंगे. 

