New Parliament: इस देश से नकल करके बना है नया पार्लियामेंट! दिग्विजय सिंह का मोदी सरकार पर हमला
topStories1hindi1718780
Hindi Newsदेश

New Parliament: इस देश से नकल करके बना है नया पार्लियामेंट! दिग्विजय सिंह का मोदी सरकार पर हमला

New Parliament Of India: कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता दिग्विजय सिंह और तृणमूल कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सांसद जवाहर सिरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर आरोप लगाया है कि नए पार्लियामेंट का डिजाइन सोमालिया देश के पुराने पार्लियामेंट से कॉपी किया गया है.

 

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

New Parliament: इस देश से नकल करके बना है नया पार्लियामेंट! दिग्विजय सिंह का मोदी सरकार पर हमला

New Parliament And PM Modi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारत के नए पार्लियामेंट का उद्घाटन 28 मई को किया था. पार्लियामेंट के बनने के साथ ही बवाल शुरू हुआ और अब तक खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है. कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने आरोप लगाया है कि देश के नए पार्लियामेंट का डिजाइन एक अफ्रीकी देश के पुराने पार्लियामेंट की नकल है. यानी कि जिस पार्लियामेंट का प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने उद्घाटन किया है, उसका डिजाइन कॉपी किया गया है. दिग्विजय सिंह ने इससे जुड़ा एक ट्वीट भी किया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला