Parthala Flyover: पर्थला फ्लाईओवर खुलने के बाद आई ये नई मुसीबत, Noida एक्सटेंशन वालों को कैसे मिलेगा आराम?
Noida News: नोएडा एक्सटेंशन और आस-पास लाखों की आबादी वाली रिहाइश है. वहां से हजारों लोग रोजाना दिल्ली और एनसीआर के शहरों में नौकरी के लिए आते जाते हैं. यहां पहले पर्थला फ्लाईओवर न खुलने से समस्या थी और जब वो खुल गया तब इस नई समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Noida Extension parthala flyover: नोएडा का पर्थला फ्लाईओवर खुलने के बाद नोएडा एक्सटेंशन के लोगों की गाड़ियां नोएडा सेक्टर 52 मेट्रो के आगे फर्राटा भरते हुए दौड़ रही हैं. इस बड़ी राहत के बीच अब एक्सटेंशन के लोगों के सामने नई समस्या खड़ी हो गई है. यह समस्या भी ट्रैफिक जाम की है. स्थानीय निवासियों के मुताबिक अब चार मूर्ति और इटेड़ा चौक के पास जाम की स्थिति बन रही है. अब इस समस्या से निजात पाने के उपाय ढूंढे जा रहे हैं. 

