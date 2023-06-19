युवक के गले में कुत्ते का पट्टा बांधने और घसीटने वालों पर लगा NSA, सरकार का सख्त रुख
युवक के गले में कुत्ते का पट्टा बांधने और घसीटने वालों पर लगा NSA, सरकार का सख्त रुख

Bhopal News: मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में कुछ लोगों ने एक युवक के गले में कथित तौर पर कुत्ते का पट्टा बांध उसे कुत्ते की तरह भौंकने एवं घुटने के बल चलने को कहा. घटना का वीडियो सोमवार को सामने आया.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

युवक के गले में कुत्ते का पट्टा बांधने और घसीटने वालों पर लगा NSA, सरकार का सख्त रुख

Bhopal News: मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में कुछ लोगों ने एक युवक के गले में कथित तौर पर कुत्ते का पट्टा बांध उसे कुत्ते की तरह भौंकने एवं घुटने के बल चलने को कहा. घटना का वीडियो सोमवार को सामने आया. इस वीडियो के आने के बाद प्रदेश सरकार ने इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए जांच के आदेश दिए, जिसके बाद आरोपियों के खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा कानून (एनएसए) के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है.

