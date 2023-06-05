 Odisha Rail Accident: ‘हमारी जिम्मेदारी अभी नहीं हुई खत्म...’ लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Odisha Rail Accident: ‘हमारी जिम्मेदारी अभी नहीं हुई खत्म...’ लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री

Balasore Train Accident: इस हादसे के रेलमंत्री विपक्ष के निशाने पर हैं. कांग्रेस ने ओडिशा रेल हादसे को लेकर रविवार को रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव के इस्तीफे की मांग की और आरोप लगाया कि उनका ‘प्रचार पाने का हथकंडा’ भारतीय रेलवे की ‘गंभीर कमियों, आपराधिक लापरवाही और सुरक्षा की पूर्ण उपेक्षा’पर भारी पड़ गया. 

Train Accident:  ओडिशा के बालासोर में ट्रेन हादसे के बाद दुर्घटना ट्रैक पर ट्रेनों की आवाजाही फिर से शुरू हो गई. इस बात की जानकारी मीडिया को देते हुए रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव भावुक नजर आए. उन्होंने कहा, 'अब तक 3 गाड़ियां जा चुकी हैं और रात में करीब 7 गाड़ियां के जाने की योजना बनाई है.' उन्होंने रोते हुए कहा, 'हमारा लक्ष्य यह सुनिश्चित करना है कि लापता लोगों के परिवार के सदस्य जल्द से जल्दी अपने परिजनों से मिल सकें. उन्हें जल्द से जल्द खोजा जा सके. हमारी जिम्मेदारी अभी खत्म नहीं हुई है.'

