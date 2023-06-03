Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा के ट्रेन हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 207 हुई, 900 लोग हुए घायल; बचाव अभियान जारी
Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा के ट्रेन हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 207 हुई, 900 लोग हुए घायल; बचाव अभियान जारी

Odisha Train Accident News: ओडिशा में हुए ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट में हताहतों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है. राज्य के मुख्य सचिव ने मृतकों और घायलों का ताजा आंकड़ा जारी किया है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 04:13 AM IST

Odisha Train Accident Latest Update: ओडिशा के कोरोमंडल में हुए ट्रेन हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ गई है. ओडिशा के चीफ सेक्रेटरी पीके जेना के मुताबिक इस हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 207 हो गई है. वहीं घायलों की संख्या 900 को पार कर गई है. घटनास्थल पर बचाव अभियान लगातार चल रहा है. घटना में घायल हुए लोगों का शहर के विभिन्न अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है. 

