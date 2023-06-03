Odisha: हादसे के बाद देवदूत बनकर पहुंचे स्थानीय लोग, चीख पुकार के बीच बच्चों-घायलों को बाहर निकाला!
topStories1hindi1722590
Hindi Newsदेश

Odisha: हादसे के बाद देवदूत बनकर पहुंचे स्थानीय लोग, चीख पुकार के बीच बच्चों-घायलों को बाहर निकाला!

Odisha Train Accident: देश को हिला देने वाली यह दुर्घटना शुक्रवार शाम बालासोर जिले के बहनागा बाजार स्टेशन के पास हुई है. भीषण ट्रेन दुर्घटना में अब तक 280 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई है और एक हजार से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं. इसी बीच स्थानीय लोगों ने राहत बचाव कार्य में खुद को झोंक दिया.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

Trending Photos

Odisha: हादसे के बाद देवदूत बनकर पहुंचे स्थानीय लोग, चीख पुकार के बीच बच्चों-घायलों को बाहर निकाला!

Rescue Operation By Local People: ओडिशा ट्रेन दुर्घटना के दर्दनाक हादसे के बाद बचाव और राहत का कार्य जारी है. उधर रेल मंत्री ने उच्च स्तरीय जांच के आदेश दिए हैं. हादसे की वजह से कई ट्रेनें आज कैंसिल हो गई हैं. इधर हादसे के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने युद्ध स्तर पर राहत और बचाव कार्य में योगदान दिया. लोग मदद के लिए चीख-पुकार मचा रहे थे और इन सबके बीच बड़ी संख्या में स्थानीय लोगों ने ट्रेन में फंसे लोगों को बाहर निकालने में मदद की. स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से कई लोगों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला जा सका, जिसमें बच्चे और घायल भी शामिल रहे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Imran Khan
‘इमरान को ग्लैमर की जरूरत’ – PAK के पूर्व PM से शादी करना चाहती है ये टिकटॉक स्टार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात