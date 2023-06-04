ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसा: कब सामान्य होगा रेल यातायात? रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने दिया ये जवाब
topStories1hindi1724615
Hindi Newsदेश

ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसा: कब सामान्य होगा रेल यातायात? रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने दिया ये जवाब

Odisha Train Accident: केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कहा है कि सरकार बुधवार सुबह (7 जून) तक बालासोर जिले में सामान्य रेल यातायात बहाल करने पर विचार कर रही है. हादसे के बाद लगभग 90 ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया गया था, जबकि 46 को डायवर्ट किया गया था.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसा: कब सामान्य होगा रेल यातायात? रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने दिया ये जवाब

Odisha Train Accident: केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने कहा है कि सरकार बुधवार सुबह (7 जून) तक बालासोर जिले में सामान्य रेल यातायात बहाल करने पर विचार कर रही है. हादसे के बाद लगभग 90 ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया गया था, जबकि 46 को डायवर्ट किया गया था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’