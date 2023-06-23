विपक्ष की बैठक से पहले बीजेपी का तंज, नीतीश बारात सजा रहे हैं, लेकिन दूल्हा कौन होगा
विपक्षी दलों की शुक्रवार को बैठक शुरू होने के पहले भाजपा ने इस पर तंज कसा है. भाजपा के नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने शुक्रवार को बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से पूछा कि मुख्यमंत्री पटना में बारात सजा रहे हैं, लेकिन दूल्हा कौन होगा.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

