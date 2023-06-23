JP Nadda: बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर बड़ा हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए?’
topStories1hindi1750890
Hindi Newsदेश

JP Nadda: बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर बड़ा हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए?’

Bihar News: विपक्ष के कई प्रमुख राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं की बैठक पटना (Patna) में हो रही है. इसमें वर्ष 2024 के आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok Sabha Election) में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और उनके दल भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) को कड़ी चुनौती देने के मकसद से एक मजबूत मोर्चा बनाने की रणनीति पर मंथन हो रहा है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

JP Nadda: बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर बड़ा हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए?’

JP Nadda Statement: भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा ने पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक की मेजबानी करने के लिए बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (Nitish Kumar) और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू प्रसाद को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए उन्हें याद दिलाया कि वह कांग्रेस की नेता और प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी ही थीं जिन्होंने उन्हें आपातकाल के दौरान महीनों के लिए जेल में डाल दिया था. एक रैली को संबोधित करते हुए नड्डा ने कहा कि आज जब सभी विपक्षी दल पटना में गलबहियां डाल रहे हैं तो उन्हें आश्चर्य होता है कि कांग्रेस विरोध के साथ अपनी राजनीति को आगे बढ़ाने वाले नेताओं की स्थिति क्या से क्या हो गई है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी