उत्तराखंड में सांप्रदायिक तनाव भड़काना चाहते हैं ओवैसी, रावत ने क्यों लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप
Uttarakhand politics: उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने शनिवार को ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के नेता असदुद्दीन ओवैसी पर अपने ट्वीट के जरिए राज्य में सांप्रदायिक तनाव भड़काने का आरोप लगाया.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

Uttarakhand politics: उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने शनिवार को ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के नेता असदुद्दीन ओवैसी पर अपने ट्वीट के जरिए राज्य में सांप्रदायिक तनाव भड़काने का आरोप लगाया. ओवैसी पर प्रहार करते हुए रावत ने यह भी कहा कि एआईएमआईएम नेता को शांति भंग करने और माहौल खराब करने की इजाजत नहीं दी जाएगी.

